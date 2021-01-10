Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: January 10, 2021 @ 7:12 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 10,015
Deaths: 200
Total tested: 48,632
24-hour increases: 86 cases, 0 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
