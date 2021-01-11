Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 11, 2021 @ 6:49 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 10,085
Deaths: 204
Total tested: 48,851
24-hour increases: 70 cases, 4 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
