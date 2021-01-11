Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 12, 2021 @ 6:41 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 10,171
Deaths: 206
Total tested: 49,049
24-hour increases: 86 cases, 0 deaths
