Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 22, 2021 @ 6:22 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 10,914
Deaths: 220
Total tested: 51,397
24-hour increases: 63 cases, 0 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.