Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 9:41 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 11,071
Deaths: 229
Total tested: 52,017
24-hour increases: 25 cases, 7 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.