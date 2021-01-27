Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 27, 2021 @ 9:51 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 11,124
Deaths: 229
Total tested: 52,181
24-hour increases: 53 cases, 1 death
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
