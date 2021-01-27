A few passing clouds. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 28, 2021 @ 5:06 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 11,168
Deaths: 232
Total tested: 52,353
24-hour increases: 45 cases, 1 death
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
