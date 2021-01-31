Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%..
Updated: January 31, 2021 @ 8:52 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 11,273
Deaths: 230
Total tested: 52,872
24-hour increases: 30 cases, 0 deaths
