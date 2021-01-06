Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 7, 2021 @ 4:36 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 9,674
Deaths: 196
Total tested: 47,779
24-hour increases: 109 cases, 0 deaths
