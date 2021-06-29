Confirmed cases: 13,213
Deaths: 344
Total tested: 65,838
24-hour increases: 7 cases, 0 deaths
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: June 30, 2021 @ 4:16 pm
