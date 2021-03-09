Confirmed cases: 11,837
Deaths: 324
Total tested: 56,767
24-hour increases: 6 cases, 1 death
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 5:40 pm
