Confirmed cases: 11,918
Deaths: 329
Total tested: 57,428
24-hour increases: 19 cases, 0 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 2:46 pm
|
