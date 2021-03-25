Confirmed cases: 11,997
Deaths: 331
Total tested: 58,020
24-hour increases: 9 cases, 0 deaths
Windy with thunderstorms likely. Some may be locally heavy, especially this evening. Low 44F. SE winds shifting to SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 5:33 pm
