Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 12, 2021 @ 3:28 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 12,688
Total deaths: 339
Total tested: 62,116
24-hour increases: 15 cases, 0 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
