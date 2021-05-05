Confirmed cases: 12,574
Deaths: 339
Total tested: 61,631
24-hour increases: 25 cases, 0 deaths
Rain, occasionally heavy, early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: May 6, 2021 @ 4:25 pm
