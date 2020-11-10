Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.