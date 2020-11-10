Confirmed cases: 3,425
Deaths: 109
Total tested: 29,552
24-hour increases: 84 cases, 0 deaths
Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 7:59 pm
