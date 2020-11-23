Confirmed cases: 4,859
Deaths: 121
Total tested: 34,756
24-hour increases: 100 cases, 2 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 9:42 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.