Confirmed cases: 5,506
Deaths: 124
Total tested: 36,938
24-hour increases: 96 cases, 2 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: November 30, 2020 @ 5:41 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.