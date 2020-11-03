Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 4, 2020 @ 5:12 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Confirmed cases: 2,973
Deaths: 103
Total tested: 28,014
24-hour increases: 50 cases, 1 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.