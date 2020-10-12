Cases: 2,050
Deaths: 82
Tested: 23,264
24-hour increases: 21 cases, 0 deaths
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 40F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: October 12, 2020 @ 5:33 pm
