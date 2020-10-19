Confirmed cases: 2,269
Deaths: 93
Total tested: 24,622
24-hour increases: 24 cases, 0 deaths
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: October 19, 2020 @ 7:04 pm
