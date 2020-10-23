Confirmed cases: 2,405
Deaths: 95
Total tested: 25,379
24-hour increases: 55 cases, 0 deaths
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: October 23, 2020 @ 5:33 pm
