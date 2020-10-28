Confirmed cases: 2,608
Deaths: 97
Total tested: 26,302
24-hour increases: 61 cases, 4 deaths
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Updated: October 28, 2020 @ 7:37 pm
