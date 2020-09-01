Cases: 1,327
Deaths: 72
Tested: 16,425
24-hour increases: 31 cases, 0 death
Light rain this evening. Thunderstorms likely by morning. Rain will be heavy at times in some storms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 11:29 pm
