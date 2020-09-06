Cases: 1,410
Deaths: 74
Tested: 17,389
24-hour increases: 8 cases, 0 deaths
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 7, 2020 @ 1:14 pm
