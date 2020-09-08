Cases: 1,418
Deaths: 75
Tested: 17,454
24-hour increases: 8 cases, 1 death
Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 5:23 pm
