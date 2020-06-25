PENDLETON — The Indiana Department of Education has selected two Madison County teachers to participate in the 2020 Teacher Leaders Boot Camp program starting in September.
Jessica Zepik, of South Madison Community Schools’ Pendleton’s East Elementary School, and Laura Groover, of Elwood Community Schools’ Hinds Career Center, are among 53 educators from throughout the state selected to participate in the program.
“As a former teacher, I understand the importance of growing effective educator leadership systems,” state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a prepared statement. “Creating a system that equips Indiana’s passionate and dedicated teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to lead is key to the success of their districts, and I am excited to once again offer Indiana’s Teacher Leaders Bootcamp.”
This is the second year for the boot camp and the second year that Madison County teachers have participated. Last year, Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School English teacher Shane Arnold and Pendleton Heights Middle School seventh grade science teacher Rick W. Johnson were in the program.
The Teacher Leaders Bootcamp is a professional development opportunity to explore and implement innovative classroom strategies, build connections and help drive their schools and districts toward success. The yearlong boot camp is made up of webinars and in-person classes over a series of five-day sessions.
The program is built around the idea of “action research,” a process in which the participants build knowledge on an aspect of their methodology through inquiry in an effort to take back their classrooms and transform the way they teach.
Ten of the teachers from last year’s inaugural class will serve as mentors to this year’s class.
One of the stated goals of the program is to improve recruitment and retention of teachers. Indiana has experienced a teacher shortage for most of the past decade.
