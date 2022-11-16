MADISON-GRANT

Head coach: Josh Hendrixson (14-11, in second year at M-G; 42-31, in fourth year overall)

All-time tournament record: 44-53

Sectional titles: 5 (last in 2017)

2022-23 SCHEDULE

Nov. 22;Northwestern;7:30 p.m.

Nov. 26;Wabash;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2;at Wes-Del;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9;Elwood;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16;at Mississinewa;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17;at Tri-Central;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20;Yorktown;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27;Grant 4 Tournament;TBD

Jan. 6;Blackford;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7;at Northfield;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13;at Frankton;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20;Eastbrook;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27;at Oak Hill;7:45 p.m.

Jan. 28;at Bluffton;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4;Taylor;2:30 p.m.

Feb. 10;at Alexandria;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11;at Southwood;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17;Lapel;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18;Eastern;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21;Muncie Burris;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24;at Heritage;7:30 p.m.

