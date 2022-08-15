MADISON-GRANT ARGYLLS
Head coach: Brady Turner (14-27, fifth season)
Last year: 4-6
Last five years: 14-37
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19, vs. Tri-Central, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26, at Southern Wells, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2, vs. Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9, at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, vs. Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23, at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30, at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, vs. Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.
SECTIONAL 44 OPPONENTS
Adams Central (13-2 last year)
Fremont (3-7)
North Miami (0-10)
Northfield (7-4)
South Adams (10-3)
Southern Wells (0-10)
Southwood (5-6)