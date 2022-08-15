MADISON-GRANT ARGYLLS

Head coach: Brady Turner (14-27, fifth season)

Last year: 4-6

Last five years: 14-37

2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 19, vs. Tri-Central, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26, at Southern Wells, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2, vs. Mississinewa, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9, at Blackford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, vs. Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7, vs. Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.

SECTIONAL 44 OPPONENTS

Adams Central (13-2 last year)

Fremont (3-7)

North Miami (0-10)

Northfield (7-4)

South Adams (10-3)

Southern Wells (0-10)

Southwood (5-6)

