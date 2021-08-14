No.;Name;Yr;Ht;Wt;Pos

1;Maverick Miller;10;5-9;165;RB/LB

2;Xavier Yeagy;9;5-9;155;QB/CB

3;Peyton Southerland;11;6-0;135;WR/CB

4;Clayton Campbell;10;5-8;120;RB/LB

5;Jon Pyle;11;5-7;155;RB/LB

8;Hunter Rutledge;10;5-11;150;QB/CB

11;Gage Harris;10;5-9;135;RB/CB

14;Andy Stanley;9;5-10;160;RB/LB

15;Levi Nelson;9;5-10;130;RB/LB

21;Seth Lugar;12;6-1;165;RB/LB

23;Trey Vetor;12;6-0;190;RB/LB

25;Kamden Williams;9;5-8;125;RB/CB

31;Tanner Brooks;11;5-10;160;RB/CB

32;Maverick Griffin;10;6-3;155;RB/LB

33;Kia Helvey;11;5-10;190;RB/LB

34;Cole Stitt;9;5-9;170;RB/LB

35;Zen Anderson;11;5-7;125;RB/LB

40;Cody Bowland;10;5-10;170;RB/LB

42;Caleb Holliday;11;5-7;170; OL/LB

44;Dereck Eastburn;12;5-9;145;K

48/58;Zach Dollar;12;6-2;195;TE/LB

50;Boston Caudell;9;6-0;165;OL/DL

52;Sam Thompson;11;5-7;165;OL/DL

53;Hudsyn Cunningham;10;6-0;185;OL/DL

54;Ian Patterson;10;6-0;190;OL/DL

55;Josh Roy;10;6-2;190;OL/DL

57;Andrew Richards;11;5-11;210;OL/DL

59;Gabe Wedmore;12;6-0;240;OL/DL

63;Travis Rhoades;11;5-2;125;OL/DL

66;Ike Almeda;9;5-11;170;OL;DL

70;Nolan Anderson;9;5-8;150;OL/LB

75;Maddox Beckley;11;6-4;240;OL/DL

76;Dalton Sneed;9;6-3;260;OL/DL

77;Tyler Buteau;12;5-7;260;OL/DL

79;Daniel Pollock,11;6-3;260;OL/DL

81;Berkley Finn;11;6-1;165;WR/LB

82;Zander Gillespie;9;5-8;130;WR/DB

84;Cody Hasty;11;6-3;165;WR/LB

85;Edward Roberts;11;6-0;150;TE/LB

88;Mario Contreras;10;5-6;105;RB/CB

