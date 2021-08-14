No.;Name;Yr;Ht;Wt;Pos
1;Maverick Miller;10;5-9;165;RB/LB
2;Xavier Yeagy;9;5-9;155;QB/CB
3;Peyton Southerland;11;6-0;135;WR/CB
4;Clayton Campbell;10;5-8;120;RB/LB
5;Jon Pyle;11;5-7;155;RB/LB
8;Hunter Rutledge;10;5-11;150;QB/CB
11;Gage Harris;10;5-9;135;RB/CB
14;Andy Stanley;9;5-10;160;RB/LB
15;Levi Nelson;9;5-10;130;RB/LB
21;Seth Lugar;12;6-1;165;RB/LB
23;Trey Vetor;12;6-0;190;RB/LB
25;Kamden Williams;9;5-8;125;RB/CB
31;Tanner Brooks;11;5-10;160;RB/CB
32;Maverick Griffin;10;6-3;155;RB/LB
33;Kia Helvey;11;5-10;190;RB/LB
34;Cole Stitt;9;5-9;170;RB/LB
35;Zen Anderson;11;5-7;125;RB/LB
40;Cody Bowland;10;5-10;170;RB/LB
42;Caleb Holliday;11;5-7;170; OL/LB
44;Dereck Eastburn;12;5-9;145;K
48/58;Zach Dollar;12;6-2;195;TE/LB
50;Boston Caudell;9;6-0;165;OL/DL
52;Sam Thompson;11;5-7;165;OL/DL
53;Hudsyn Cunningham;10;6-0;185;OL/DL
54;Ian Patterson;10;6-0;190;OL/DL
55;Josh Roy;10;6-2;190;OL/DL
57;Andrew Richards;11;5-11;210;OL/DL
59;Gabe Wedmore;12;6-0;240;OL/DL
63;Travis Rhoades;11;5-2;125;OL/DL
66;Ike Almeda;9;5-11;170;OL;DL
70;Nolan Anderson;9;5-8;150;OL/LB
75;Maddox Beckley;11;6-4;240;OL/DL
76;Dalton Sneed;9;6-3;260;OL/DL
77;Tyler Buteau;12;5-7;260;OL/DL
79;Daniel Pollock,11;6-3;260;OL/DL
81;Berkley Finn;11;6-1;165;WR/LB
82;Zander Gillespie;9;5-8;130;WR/DB
84;Cody Hasty;11;6-3;165;WR/LB
85;Edward Roberts;11;6-0;150;TE/LB
88;Mario Contreras;10;5-6;105;RB/CB
