Cassidy, a beautiful border collie mix came to APL as a stray in 2012. She had beautiful amber eyes and was approximately 2 years old. She had lots of energy and it became clear that she would not do well in the shelter. Many people thought they wanted her but realized they could not deal with the energy or the fact that she was very selective about dogs and people. I decided to send her to FIDO, our prison program at the Correctional Industrial Facility to work on her issues.
Cassidy did much better at prison where she was able to get more hands-on attention and exercise. A few months later Cassidy was adopted; the adopters knew all her issues but wanted to try anyway. It did not work and back to prison she came. Her handler at the time was happy to see her come back.
Cassidy could only be with a few of the dogs and she became notorious for biting people she did not consider her people. If she considered someone part of her tribe she was great but if you were not part of her tribe she did not want you to touch her. Adoption/rescue options were limited and it looked as if Cassidy was going to live out her life in prison. Cassidy has gone through multiple handlers in the program.
Her current handler who has had her for four years had told us that when he is released he would like to adopt Cassidy and take her home. We have selectively adopted to the inmate handlers in past, but only if there is a strong support system and everything checks out.
Cassidy is now eleven years old. She went home with her favorite person about three weeks ago. I am getting weekly updates, videos and pictures. In her new home she has become a different dog. She loves everyone in his family and even the other dog in the home. She looks so happy.
This program has saved not only Cassidy but her person who took care of her while they were both in prison. Her story is testimony that we can all change, especially if we are in the correct environment.
I was afraid to take the chance on both the dog and the inmate. I decided to take a leap of faith and I am so glad I did. Cassidy gets to live out the remainder of her life with her favorite person in a place where she clearly thrives.
The FIDO program was never intended to be a permanent home for the dogs. The goal is always to get them adopted. Some of the dogs like Cassidy have behavioral issues and it is hoped that with socialization and basic obedience they can be adopted. Over the years many of the issue dogs have been adopted but if they could not, it was decided they will stay at the prison rather than come back to the shelter.
The mission statement for the Animal Protection League is, “Making second chances possible through the human/animal connection.”
The prison program is this statement in action. I think it is clear that animals see the best in us and help us see the best in others.
