There is a crisis not only in our community but across the country in animal shelters and animal rescues.
We are overwhelmed. People who work in shelters and rescues are exhausted, sad, stressed, mad and afraid. Those of us who have been doing this for awhile believe it is the worst we have ever seen, and we see very little light at the end of the tunnel. The animals just keep coming in and we are expected to perform miracles on a daily basis. We are expected to create space when every cage is occupied and someone just came in with their four dogs because they are moving, or brought us their 20 cats who they did not bother to spay/neuter or provide vet care because CPS told them they will lose their children if they do not get rid of the cats and clean up the filth.
Let’s face it. Animals from the beginning of time, across the world have been abused, exploited and mistreated. Animal advocates have fought for animals to be treated with compassion and empathy whether they are domestic animals, farm animals or wild animals; and because of this we are often labeled crazy and unreasonable. Like it or not, we can gauge what is happening in our communities by how animals are treated by humans. The level of entitlement, abuse, irresponsibility and inhumanity that is happening to our animals is playing out in other aspects of our society. Animal abuse does not just affect animals. It is simply a barometer of society.
It is time to stop blaming animal shelters and blame the irresponsible people in our communities who are creating this. Backyard breeders abound in our community, helping to create this nightmare of over population and abuse. Dog fighting is happening at an alarming rate; it is a profitable business. Dog fighting is a felony in all 50 states. Want to help stop the animal crisis? Enforce the animal ordinances/laws. Don’t like animal hoarding? Stop expecting the animal shelters and rescues to clean up the mess and get laws on a state level that address animal hoarding.
Having a pet costs money. If you cannot take care of yourself, you do not need a pet. And if you get a pet, you cannot expect others to pay for your vet bills because you do not have the money. If you cannot commit to the life of a pet, and some may live as long as 20 years, do not get a pet.
Until we change on an intellectual, but more importantly a spiritual level, how animals are treated and viewed by humans, we will continue to have this overwhelming problem concerning animals in our society. Until we have a more compassionate, responsible, accountable, humane, less entitled society, we will have abuse of animals as well as humans. Having a pet is not a right. It is a privilege. Just because someone wants a pet does not mean they should have one. As I live in our world after a pandemic, I often wonder if this is really who we have been all along. Regardless, we have a lot of work to do.