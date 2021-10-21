Animals from our community are pouring through our doors, 136 of them in October, including owner surrenders, strays, confiscated fighting dogs, bite cases, etc.
It is never-ending, here and across the country. Shelters are full, rescues that can normally help us are full, and so here the animals sit: in cages, waiting and quietly — or not so quietly — losing their minds and hope.
We have crates stacked on top of each other in hallways. We have animals in bathrooms and offices. We have cats at multiple locations. We are overwhelmed. Staff and volunteers are emotionally and physically spent. It seems that our hearts stay broken, and our souls are crying.
Owners are surrendering pets they’ve had since they were babies for one reason or another, often boiling down to simply not wanting to put the time, energy and effort in anymore. Dogs are brought in on bite cases that could have been prevented with a bit of common sense, and more often than not, the owners do not come back to get them. They sit in a cage, waiting.
As I write this, someone is bringing in six puppies found on the side of the road. Someone else brought us a bucket full of kittens left by a dumpster.
Many of the animals are sick or injured and require vet care. Some are in the process of dying. Two dogs were brought in by the owner because they kept getting loose, the owner was tired of it but she did not want them to live in a cage.
People get upset when we don’t let them adopt. It seems to be a common belief that shelters should hand these precious animals to anyone who wants them, despite their inability to care for them.
Many believe we should not charge an adoption fee because some people can’t afford it. The fees don’t begin to cover the veterinary costs we’ve invested. If you can’t afford a minimal fee, chances are you can’t afford to care for a pet. Perhaps this is harsh, but it is a reality. Pets are expensive. Giving these pets to anyone who wants them simply would perpetuate a cycle.
Until as a society we value animals and really believe how they are treated matters, the cycle of abuse will continue. It will continue until we believe that how we treat animals is a reflection of our humanity and that animal abuse is a crime that must be punished. The cycle will continue until we understand that animals know fear, pain, love and loyalty,and that having a pet is a lifetime responsibility. And it will continue until we understand that animals are not disposable.
As I write this the cycle continues, and trying to combat it is like trying to empty the ocean with a teaspoon. And yet we continue to try ...
