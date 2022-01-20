It seems that everyone who has access to social media, TV, etc., and particularly animal lovers know that January 17, would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. And anyone who has followed her career knows that she was an animal advocate extraordinaire.
Shortly after her passing it started being circulated on social media that wouldn’t it be such a wonderful tribute if people would donate to their favorite animal shelter or rescue on her birthday in her name. When I first saw these posts, I had no idea that it would resonate with so many people. What I particularly liked about it was that it’s a tribute to this wonderful human being and there is no pressure on the amount to donate. This was to honor this woman by donating in her name to her favorite cause. It was about inclusion for a cause. The Betty White Challenge has exploded and shelters across the country are going to benefit from the donations pouring in. I know at the Animal Protection League, people are donating online, sending in checks and dropping by to make monetary donations. This unexpected money is like Christmas to us.
I think this is a stunning example of the good that social media can do and that something so simple and so pure can have such far reaching effects, touching so many people and helping so many animals in need.
This is Betty White’s legacy. It has been stated over and over, “imagine living to be 99 years old and the common reaction is that it was not long enough.”
I have this vision in my head of Betty White giggling and dancing in heaven as she watches the donations pour in from all over the world to help her beloved cause of helping animals. To look at this a little deeper, it has united a whole group of people, animal lovers and advocates, from all stations in life to stand together in tribute to this woman. I think this is showing the world how many of us there are; how powerful we can be when we stand together; how important this cause is to so many and that it is important to honor good people.
During a pandemic when things are so hard on so many levels, this is a huge bolt of light, helping us to remember through all of our loss and grief the good in the world. Most municipal animal shelters stay in survival mode; these unexpected donations will help us survive a little easier.
In this new world we find ourselves in where we are so divided, many so angry, so afraid, Betty White if for only one day has found a way to unite us. I wonder if she ever imagined while alive that her simple existence would cause this outpouring of light? As we move forward, maybe we can all strive to be a bit more like Betty White. I want to thank everyone who donated in her name to the Animal Protection League. “Thank you for being a friend.” Sorry, I couldn’t resist.
