The last two years have taken a toll emotionally on people across the world, some more than others. Things that are ordinarily hard in life seem even more daunting during a pandemic that’s beginning to feel like it will never end.
It seems that everyone I talk to in the animal rescue world is struggling emotionally even more than usual right now.
As I’ve said before, animal rescue is not for the faint of heart on a good day. Unless you’ve worked in an open admission animal shelter it is hard to understand how complicated it is with the unrealistic demands, constant criticism and expectations that the public places on the shelters. Across the country more and more animals are pouring through shelter doors. This is putting increased demands on resources already stretched to the limit.
Shelter workers and volunteers are getting COVID. Others are quarantined for being exposed, thus putting even more stress on the employees who are not sick left to care for these animals, sometimes with half the work force.
Compassion fatigue, the exhaustion caused by the demands of being empathic and helpful to those who are suffering, is found at every level among the underserved, underappreciated and uncomplaining caregivers in animal-related fields. This includes shelter workers, volunteers, veterinarians and everyone who works in vet offices and people running rescues. More and more is being demanded and we simply cannot keep up. This is happening to advocates whether the victims are animal or human.
I think part of the problem is that no matter how hard we work, it simply never stops. It is like trying to empty the ocean with a teaspoon. We save one animal only to have 10 others come through the door. There is no finish line. Some in the community seem to believe that shelters and rescues have unlimited resources and do not realize what we have to do to raise money simply to survive day to day.
Animal rescue is emotional. It is filled with people who are fiercely passionate. It is exhilarating. It is heartbreaking. It can fill your soul or leave you crushed because you feel as though you are constantly failing.
I think one of the keys to surviving doing this work is to not to allow yourself to think about how many animals who are out in the world being abused, those who are never receive help, who die horrible deaths, the ones you didn’t save. Because if you do, the weight of it will simply crush you.
Thankfully those of us at the Animal Protection League seem to take turns falling apart so that we can support each other. We need to celebrate the good we do and remember that we are doing God’s work.
