Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Mainly cloudy this morning. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected this afternoon. High 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.