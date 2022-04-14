Little Lucas Haskett (well, he’s not so little now, he is as tall as me) was at it again April 1, at the Creatures of Habit raising money for the Animal Protection League for his 11th birthday. Lucas and his family are familiar faces at the APL and a name many of our friends and followers have come to know.
I’ve told you about Lucas several times in the past, because Lucas has been a generous APL supporter for almost his entire life! He started when he was 3. Lucas encourages everyone he knows to adopt rescue pets. You might recognize the pictures of Lucas either sitting by a huge pile of supplies or with his beloved dogs who were adopted from the APL. Every year, for the past nine years, Lucas celebrates his birthday by collecting donations for the cats and dogs in our care. Not only do we want to wish Lucas a happy 11th birthday, but we want to thank him for his continued compassion for animals in need.
A special shout-out to Lucas’s amazing family who share in his support of APL. They’ve adopted, raised funds, collected supplies, and been faithful friends of our mission. His super talented aunt, Ciara Haskett, provided the music and teamed up with Creatures of Habit Brewing Co. again this year to help raise even more needed funds for the cats and dogs in our care. We are incredibly grateful for this wonderful family and the Creatures of Habit who support this child’s mission and the APL.
Every year they bring the donations to the APL and while they are here Lucas’s favorite thing to do is give all the dogs treats. This year Lucas fell in love with one of our dogs, Wilbur. He wanted to adopt Wilbur and used “But it’s my birthday,” but that ploy did not work with his mom. He decided instead to raise the adoption fee for Wilbur. Some adopters came in the next week and chose Wilbur and got a happy surprise when we told them the adoption fee was covered.
I think law enforcement may be in Lucas’s future. When he found out that Wilbur had been adopted, he wanted the adopters’ address so he could do periodic checks. We squashed that idea but applaud his forward thinking.
The last few years have been a dark time for all of us. It is such an inspiration to watch this family come together to support this child and his heart, but it was particularly so this year. Watching them all work together to make this happen and to ensure his success is a joy every year. It seems that this is what family is supposed to look like.
An 11-year-old child’s heart and passion created this. I can’t wait to see what he will do in life in the years to come. Children like Lucas are the light shining the way in the darkness for us to follow. Lucas and his family helped to remind us of the good in the world in these hard times.