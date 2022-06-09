Animals are pouring through the doors at the Animal Protection League and most other shelters around the country. It is so bad that Ambassadors for the Care of Gods Creatures — which is not a shelter but a local animal service organization — has resorted to taking in animals because the need is so great.
As I write this, so many animals are coming in that we are struggling to find cages and places to put them. Kittens are being brought to us in boxes, bags and totes, and oftentimes they are sick and dying. People are bringing us puppies they cannot care for, but they refuse to get the mom spayed.
The Animal Protection League had two hoarding cases within days of each other. With 16 cats and one bird, the house was the typical hoarding nightmare. The cats were living in the rafters and in the ducts. The bird’s cage was covered by a heavy blanket and buried under trash. We only found the bird because we heard him screaming and we dug through trash.
The other situation brought us two adult dogs and seven puppies. Two of the puppies tested positive for parvovirus and had to be treated, and all had to be quarantined for two weeks. That added a huge burden on our staff and volunteers, who are stressed to the breaking point.
Here is a typical day: A woman from a different county just asked us to take 19 cats who she has living in the back of her truck in carriers if she cannot find friends or family to take them. She is leaving the state tomorrow and needs somewhere for them to go. Not many people are able to take 19 cats, so we expect she will bring them back.
It is easy to blame shelters and rescues, saying we are not doing enough, that we do not care. Unrealistic expectations are placed on municipal shelters expecting us to solve these issues while we are struggling to survive.
What are the solutions? To start, an aggressive spay and neuter program. And responsible pet ownership — which means if you cannot afford to care for a pet, do not get one.
Recently, a member of the community called me asking if we could give her dog food. When I told her yes, she then asked if we had any chihuahuas, that her dog needed a friend. I suggested she might wait until she was able to care for the dog she had, but she did not like that answer.
I get at least a handful of calls a week from community members asking for us to pay for veterinarian care for their pets because they do not have the money. Somehow, over time, some people have begun to think that it is animal shelters’ and animal organizations’ responsibility to provide these services. When did this happen?
Please don’t tell us that we should not screen applicants for adoptions and that if someone wants a pet we should let them have one. This is the kind of thinking that has helped get communities in this situation.