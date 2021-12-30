The years 2020 and 2021 have proven to be full of challenges, heartbreak and loss across the world. COVID-19 has changed our world as we knew it. This has been a particularly challenging time for animal shelters. Finding employees, COVID-19 restrictions, employees getting sick and animals pouring through our doors has made an already hard job harder. We are finding many of the animals (many more than in the past) coming to us are injured, sick or elderly requiring veterinary care. Which brings us to another problem, getting animals into a veterinarian.
Those of you who are pet owners already know how hard it is to get an appointment at your local vet. They are booked months out and when you do get in, the wait time can be hours. Veterinarians and vet techs are leaving for a variety of reasons creating a crisis in the veterinary industry across the country, but the Midwest has been hit particularly hard.
Veterinary clinics and their employees are doing their best to provide service but many are doing so with half the employees required. They simply cannot keep up with the need. It is heartbreaking, frustrating and sad for all involved. Here in Anderson, we have lost our 24-hour emergency vet clinic due to inability to staff. I always knew how blessed we were to have this clinic but now that it is not available it really hits home how much it is needed and what a gift it was.
I would like to say that I see a light at the end of the tunnel, but as of right now I do not, unless there is a miraculous shift in mentality and empathy toward animals. Many people in our society do not value animals, using them for cruel purposes and forcing them to live inhumane lives.
People continue to get pets they cannot care for financially and, when care is needed, turn them into an already overburdened shelter. For many, animals are seen as disposable. There is simply a lack of commitment. People are not spaying/neutering.
Backyard breeding is at an all time high. Many of the owners who come to pick up their animals who were loose and brought to APL are opting for a breeders permit because they want to breed their pets. We are getting more and more pit bulls who have been used in dog fighting. Cats are allowed to run loose, living in abandoned buildings having litter after litter. Often, by the time the cats and kittens come to a shelter they are sick and dying. People let their cats and dogs outside unsupervised then are surprised when they run away. We see this on Facebook posts time and time again. We often hear, “They usually stay in the yard.”
The COVID years have taken something valuable from us and have often exposed the ugly side of humanity. Perhaps we can set the intention that this year we will be more responsible, kinder, empathic and compassionate…that we just do better. Here’s to a kinder, happier brave new world for all living beings.
