Ever is an 8-year-old chocolate Lab that animal control brought to us after her owner passed away. Ever was watching over her body when animal control went in the house.
From the moment Ever walked through the Animal Protection League’s doors, staff and volunteers fell in love with her. She was so sweet, loved attention and was so very sad. Her eyes were filled with grief as she sat in her crate making the most mournful sounds. Watching poor Ever is a testament to non-believers that animals do in fact grieve. I believe many people need to believe that animals are incapable of feeling which allows the cruelty and lack of empathy humans inflict upon them so they can tell themselves it doesn’t matter…they are just animals.
Staff and volunteers were trying to decide who had room to take Ever home. She was breaking our hearts, but we found a rescue and she was leaving on Sunday and would go immediately to a foster home. Then I got a call on Friday from a woman in Illinois who said she had been friends with the owner. She had known Ever since she was just a little puppy and she wanted to come get her. Just to be safe I had Kathy go through the adoption process. Instead of getting upset with me she thanked me for looking out for Ever.
We had Ever out in the play yard when Kathy and her brother got to the shelter after driving from Chicago. As soon as Ever heard Kathy’s voice and saw her she lit up. I swear she was smiling and we could almost see the joy pouring out of her. She was wiggling every part of her body. Dog and human hugged. It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. As Jerri Jones, a volunteer who had fallen in love with Ever put it, we were all ugly crying.
Watching the reunion between Kathy and Ever reminded me that in this hard, scary world we are living in right now, there is light and unconditional love. There are people willing to drive hours to save a friend’s dog. In this world where people give up their pets because they are moving, or having a baby, or it’s just too much work, there are people like Kathy who go above and beyond.
I know that watching Ever and Kathy will sustain me in times of sadness. In times when I doubt the goodness of people, it will me remind me and others here at APL why we do what we do. It is also a reminder for all of us who have pets to make plans to keep them safe if something happens to us.
Most of all, Ever and Kathy will remind me to look toward the light. It is always there in times of darkness and that light and love always overcome darkness. We just have to be willing to see it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.