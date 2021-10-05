I got a call the other day from the last person in the world who I thought would be contacting me…Nancy Clemmer (through her advocate), the person involved in the hoarding case in Alexandria.
He told us she is never going to have animals again and in good faith would like to donate all the kennels, cages and animal equipment to the Animal Protection League. This is a significant donation; all the equipment is of high quality and much of it has not been used and still in boxes.
I remember when we pulled up at the property the day of the confiscation. Jess and I saw all the cages and kennels sitting outside still in boxes with the price tags on them and voiced that we wished we could have it.
Our wish has been granted, and we are sharing with the other rescues who took animals that day.
As I’ve written many times, in hoarding situations those of us who go and deal with the horror of hoarding find ourselves directing our anger, frustration, disgust and heartbreak at the hoarder. They are the target; it does not matter how many times we tell ourselves it is a mental illness.
Unfortunately, it is easy to dislike them and be disgusted by the way they live and the abuse the animals and any human dependents suffer at their hands. We get so angry that we see these things and are the ones who have to clean up the mess. And to make matters worse, often the hoarders receive little to no punishment and continue to do what they do putting more humans and animals at risk.
Saturday a large U-Haul rolled up to APL and the contents were unloaded. So of the items are things we and the other rescues so desperately need. I couldn’t help but see the irony of it. I was asked to write a letter citing that we had received the donation. I was asked to give it to Ms. Clemmer. I didn’t want to…I was expecting the same woman who was dirty and ranting on the day the animals were taken. I reminded myself she could have sold all this for a sizable amount, but she chose not to do so. I almost refuse.
I’m glad I didn’t.
The woman waiting in the truck was almost unrecognizable. I handed her the letter and made myself make eye contact with her as I thanked her. There were tears in her eyes and I sensed embarrassment and shame. It was a brief contact but it made me remember her humanity.
Yes, what she did was wrong, and that should not be excused or forgotten, but she did deserve a bit of grace, especially if she is trying to make amends.
We all need to be careful when finding targets for our anger.
I am choosing to take her at her word that she will not ever again have an animal. Because we all stepped up, we helped stop her and saved not only the animals who were removed but many more she might have acquired if not stopped. We are all thankful and will put to good use the donations she gave us and see it as the gift it is. Perhaps it is a bit of redemption.
I think it is important to remember that we can show people empathy but also hold them accountable for their actions.
