Animal Intake at the Animal Protection League September 1- September 30, 2019: 254
I was appointed the Director of the City animal shelter in 2009, and in 2011 the Animal Protection League a 501 c 3 non- profit entered into a partnership with the City for the Care portion of Animal Care and Control. During these past ten years our community has gone through many changes and we are seeing the effects of those changes in how our community treats its animals; we are seeing the effects by the sheer number and physical conditions of the animals coming through shelter doors.
Sadly we are seeing more and more abuse and neglect cases coming to us almost daily. Some of the abuse/neglect is minor and some horrific. We are seeing more and more people giving up their animals due to homelessness or to lack of finances. And even with all the television commercials, education, facebook posts people are still refusing to get their animals spayed/neutered. Many say they want their animals to get to experience the miracle of birth and for the males to experience sex. Thus creating more animals who are abused/neglected, homeless or go into the shelter system all out of greed, stupidity or just plain ignorance. I don’t think any female dog ever thought…oh I want to pop our twelve puppies.
We are also having more and bite cases come to us. Bite cases which could have been prevented if due diligence had been used….If the owner had protected these poor dogs. If they hadn’t allowed the kids to tease the dog, if they had not let the dog outside with no fence or restraint, if they hadn’t allowed drunk visitors to violate the dog’s space. Sometimes all it takes, if you know your dog does not like children or drunk people is to crate your dog or put him safely in another room and not let people harass your dog. Sometimes all it takes is to tell someone to stop abusing your pet and to remove one or the other from the situation. It is our job as owners to keep them safe to do the responsible thing even if it takes more effort. It is our job to determine whether or not putting them in those questionable situations is worth it if it does not go well. Ultimately it is the dog who pays the price. It is the dog who is tazed or snared and taken from all that they know and put in a noisy stressful shelter to be quarantined for the bite and usually for not being current on their rabies vaccination. It is the dog who is scared and confused when taken from his humans and all he knows. Perhaps if it was the owner who was sent to jail instead of the dog we would see more responsible pet ownership and more care taken to not put your pets in potentially harmful situations. It is our job to keep them safe….they count on us…they have no voice….we need to use ours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.