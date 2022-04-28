Working and volunteering in the animal rescue world, particularly open-admission animal shelters, is hard.
It is heartbreaking, and yet rewarding when we save them. It fills you with fury and sadness at what humans do to animals with little regard or thought. Most open-admission shelters have insufficient funds and staff and are constantly in survival mode. We are expected to perform miracles with little resources. And as I have said before, animal shelters have become the public’s warehouses for society’s irresponsibility, lack of compassion and cruelty.
And yet instead of blaming the people who cause this problem, the shelters are under constant attack. Unless you work in any given open-admission shelter, you simply cannot understand the complexity of running one. It is not just playing with puppies and kittens. Burnout with staff and volunteers is high based on what we see done to animals on a daily basis.
We have volunteers and staff who spend literally hours advocating for our animals, making countless posts on Facebook, contacting rescues and trying to find happy places for our animals. One such person is Jerri Jones, a longtime volunteer whose efforts have saved hundreds and hundreds of animals over the years.
We have a pit bull here named Zeus who is losing his mind. He constantly paces, jumping on the cage front, injuring his paws and leaving blood in his kennel. This happens after hours when staff leaves. He is on medication. He goes out in the play yard and for walks during the day. He simply cannot endure the stress of shelter life 24/7. Jerri made a post pleading for help for Zeus. We took a chance and posted the picture of the blood in his kennel, hoping to make people understand how serious the situation is.
Some of the comments posted were brutal. They said we were animal abusers, that he was a blatant case of neglect. And the verbal abuse went on and on, telling us to just do our jobs. Jerri took the post down because to read the comments was simply too hard, especially when we all work so hard and care so much.
It is easy to say just don’t read them, and normally I do not, nor do I respond when I do. To respond is like pouring fuel on an already raging fire. This job is so very hard on the best of days. Knowing this is being said makes this hard job even harder. This kind of behavior is one of the reasons that burnout is so high with veterinarians and people who work and volunteer in animal shelters. This is one of the reasons advocates walk away.
We are doing a job that many cannot or will not do. Please do not accuse of us of things that are not true and imply we do not care — when in fact we care too much. Blame the irresponsible people who have created this problem.
The good news is that Jerri is tough and saving shelter animals is her passion. For now she is not walking away.