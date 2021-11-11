We are in crisis at the Animal Protection League as is every other animal shelter, humane society and rescue across the country.
Animals are pouring through our doors. Owners, after having a pet for years, are surrendering them. Animals are dumped in the country, tied to trees or left in boxes in dumpsters and by the side of the road. I know you are tired of hearing this…but no more than I am tired of writing it…of living it.
This to me is an indication of how our society values animals, or better put, how we as a whole do not value them. Animal advocates continue to fight but we need help. What is allowed continues.
People who work in the animal rescue world are experiencing compassion fatigue. This is one of the reasons it is so hard to see a vet right now. They have had enough and are walking away. Shelter workers and volunteers are sad, mad and broken-hearted most of the time. Many owners see animals as disposable and animal shelters as a dump site.
I often wonder if there were child shelters available if children would be left in this manner as well. Again, we do not have an animal issue; we have a human issue, one that involves lack of empathy, compassion and personal responsibility. Yes, it has always been like this, but since COVID-19 and all the issues involved, it is worse.
People argue with us that it is their right not to get their pets spayed or neutered. They tell me it is cruel as they see dying kittens coming through our doors in buckets and boxes. So much cruelty and illness could be prevented by simply spaying and neutering our pets and keeping them safe at home and not letting them run loose. There is financial assistance available so the argument of not being able to afford it is a very mute point.
Animal shelters, rescues, etc. are expected to foot the bill for vet care, food boarding, etc. while the owners are not held accountable and tell us they don’t have any money and should not have to pay anything, that it is wrong for us to even ask.
I look at this new cruel world we are entering and I keep wondering is this who we really want to be? It seems that we are leaving empathy, compassion, humanity and caring for each other in the past. If this is not the world we want, we need to fight back. We cannot just go along and say this is just how it is. Just because animals are not your passion does not mean anyone has the right to hurt them. And unfortunately, how a society treats animals speaks to who we are. It speaks to our humanity … or lack thereof. I believe we are at a crossroad. Who do we want to be?
