We regularly get animals who have been neglected/abused, confiscated by law enforcement in hoarding cases, and these animals in particular break our hearts.
Many of these animals have never known loving hands or warm beds. We get lots of Pit Bulls who have been used for dog fighting, breeding and for bait. My Boo, who I adopted in 2017 was a dog used as a bait dog. He was a terrified broken mess when he came to us. He broke my heart and has become one of the most loving, funny dogs I’ve ever had in my life. He reminds me on a daily basis why we all do what we do.
When I think of his life before he came to the shelter it fills me with sadness and despair. But when I think of all the other dogs in our community who are not as lucky as Boo, who are involved in the dog fighting industry, I am enraged at what these poor dogs endure and that it continues seemingly unchecked. Instead of the people who are committing this abuse being labeled as monsters; it is instead the dogs.
A Pit Bull came to us over a year ago with several other dogs. These dogs were living outside on log chains with rain barrels for shelter. They are wonderful with people but terribly dog aggressive. Living at APL was the best lives these dogs had known.
Let that sink in for a moment.
Due to legal issues, they had to remain at APL until recently. Volunteers and staff fell in love with them and showered them with love from the moment they arrived. Dog walker Donna in particular fell in love with one of the dogs and became his person. He would light up when he saw her coming to his cage.
He started having trouble eating; and it was diagnosed that he had neurological issues that involved the muscles that affected his neck, tongue and jaw. He could not chew his food and was wasting away. There was nothing medically to be done. Our volunteer made arrangements for her dog to stay with a friend for a few days so he could come home with her and know a loving home for the first time in his life.
He clearly thought he was in heaven with a warm home, beds galore and his favorite person in the world. The pictures will make you weep with gratitude that he finally got to have what he should have had all along, but also with anger that this poor dog had been so abused. He was euthanized lying on a fluffy dog bed in his person’s arms.
He knew three days of love. And all of us who knew him are thankful for that and thankful for our dedicated volunteer who opened her heart to this poor dog. She was willing to have her heart broken as she gave him a wonderful three days knowing that she was going to have to say goodbye to him.
The horror of dog fighting and backyard breeders needs to be taken seriously in our community and society. This needless cruelty and suffering needs to stop and there needs to be serious repercussions for the people who engage in it and make a profit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.