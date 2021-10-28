Things are so hard at the Animal Protection League right now, with 218 animals coming to our shelter since Oct. 1. Animals are being surrendered daily and they are breaking our hearts.
Therefore, it’s time for a happy story. Here’s an update on my little teacup chihuahua, 15-year-old Rosie.
Rosie was surrendered to APL in April along with her sibling and Pom friend, all of whom she had lived with her entire life. The Pom went home with our volunteer coordinator and I took the two sisters home in May. Bambi died in her sleep at the beginning of the summer leaving Rosie alone for the first time in her life. Even though I have other pets she, has not bonded with any of them…just with me. She screams like a dying bird whenever she cannot see me. I have suddenly become that crazy person who takes her everywhere in a pouch that hangs around my neck. She goes to work with me every day. The only time she doesn’t go with me is when I work out or go to a restaurant.
When I come back from my walk in the neighborhood, I can hear her screaming from a block away. She goes with me on all my errands in town and everyone knows her by name. You can’t help but laugh when you see her in her hot pink pouch.
She has two teeth. You would think that would cut down on her food consumption. Nope, she eats anything...kibble, French fries…anything I put in front of her. She loves high pitched baby talk which makes me sound even crazier. When I lean down to her; she gives me kisses and it seems like she is laughing. She never takes her beady little eyes off me…which can be a little spooky.
She pretends she is feeble and needs to be carried, but as soon as I turn my back, off she goes. One day I found her on the top tier of my cat tower sound asleep. She runs up the dog ramp to my bed like a track star. Just to change things up, she pees right by her pee pad. Her newest thing is to poop in her water bowl then look at me appalled that her water has poop in it.
No matter how many times she goes outside to potty, she has to potty when she comes back inside just because. Rosie loves to cover herself up at night under her blankie…creating a little opening with her nose poking out so she can do surveillance if needed. Rosie is the epitome of a diva.
As I write this, she is watching me closely as she cuddles with one of my office cats. If I even act like I’m getting up, here she comes at full speed.
Rosie is a little monster. I adore her. I don’t know when it happened exactly, but this little dog who weighs under five pounds owns my heart. She makes me laugh. The last few years have been filled with loss and grief. I thought when I took her and Bambi that I was saving them, but the reality is that she is saving me.
