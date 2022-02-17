On Jan. 27, 2020, five pit bulls were confiscated from a site in Anderson. No one lived there, and animal control had gotten numerous calls from the public to check on the dogs. They were all on chains, had rain barrels as shelter and no food or water to be seen.
Two were in crates and could barely turn around. Seeing those dogs in that environment broke my heart and filled my entire being with rage. The owner said his dogs were fine, that he loved his dogs.
Once at Animal Protection League, the state veterinarian was called for health reports. On a body scoring system of 1-9, 9 being great and 1 awful, none of these dogs scored over a 3. Several were covered in scars, two were heartworm-positive, two had upper respiratory infections, skin infections, broken teeth … the list goes on.
The first night in the shelter, one of the dogs collapsed and had to be taken to the emergency vet. He was diagnosed with severe anemia and worms.
This case was held up in the court system. While we kept these dogs for two years in a noisy, overcrowded shelter, it was the best life these dogs had ever had. They had food, water and shelter, and they were warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
They got plenty of attention. Staff and volunteers fell in love with them. We called them the Fab 5. All loved people; other animals, not so much. It’s believed but not proven that these dogs were used in dog fighting.
Finally, the owner was found guilty of five counts of animal abuse; the dogs were released to us. Four went to rescues where we hope they’ll go to appropriate homes.
The one who stayed was diagnosed a few months ago with a terminal illness and had to be euthanized. After the diagnosis, we arranged for him to go home with his favorite person for four days of heaven before we helped him pass in a home surrounded by love.
This is too common in our community. Backyard breeding and dog fighting of pit bulls is rampant here and across our country. We get abused, emaciated and overbred pit bulls every day. Often, they are simply turned loose or dumped when they no longer make money for the owners.
Many in our society continue to paint the dog as the monster when it is the humans who abuse, fight, neglect and exploit these dogs. If you want to stop vicious dogs in your community, stop blaming the dogs and blame the humans. Stop turning your heads to backyard breeding and dog fighting.
Dog fighting is not a sport; it is a lack of empathy, compassion and humanity. It is the ultimate animal abuse. It does not increase someone’s status but diminishes it. It is well past time for our community to stand up and demand better.
