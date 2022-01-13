The last two years have been filled with so much heartache and loss for me, and it continued on Jan. 10, when I had to help my beautiful pit, Boo, pass. My heart is broken.
Animal Control brought Boo (shelter name Queso) to APL in February 2017. They had been called to a residence because of dog fighting, and he was being used as a bait dog. My heart was immediately broken when I saw him lying so helpless and hopeless in the Animal Control truck.
We immediately took him to the vet. He had numerous puncture wounds, new and old, a massive ear infection, skin infection, and a fractured front leg. He had three drains put in and was put on antibiotics. His ears were disfigured from chronic ear infections that had not been treated, and he was missing fur on his back end and tail. X-rays revealed two discs were damaged; he was covered in scars. And he was terrified.
We kept Boo in a crate in the lobby where he could get more attention and be away from the other dogs. At first, he wouldn’t make eye contact, he wouldn’t eat if you were watching him, and he did not know what to do with any kind of gentle touching. After a few weeks his body started to heal and he stopped trembling. We found that he was terrified of rain and wind and that he loved toys. He carried one with him everywhere he went, like a security blanket.
After a few weeks, he didn’t seem to mind the affection we all poured on him, but he did not seek it out. It was as if he was protecting himself emotionally; he didn’t want to get too close, just in case.
I spent time with him every day; I was determined he was going to love me. And finally, after throwing him his toy hamburger thousands of times across the lobby he decided he might be able to tolerate me. I took him home and my other pit, Maddy, and Fig the cat took him under their wing. There were no issues. He loved everyone.
After 48 hours with a dog who previously had not sought out attention, he decided he had to be touching me no matter what. He would drape himself on me and gaze into my eyes. That shy, terrified dog was suddenly affectionate and joyful. He was a beautiful soul. There was not an aggressive bone in his body.
He never ever had an accident in the house. His only fault was that he loved to eat poop — his own, the other pets’ in the house, it did not matter. He loved poop and loved to give me a big poopy kiss to share his favorite treat.
Boo’s ears were disfigured, and his fur never grew back. I would look at that as a reminder of what he survived before he came to me.
Boo is a poster dog for why we should use our loudest voice to stop dog fighting and backyard breeding. There are hundreds of thousands of dogs just like Boo all over the country being abused in the dog fighting and backyard breeding industry.
I will never stop missing Boo. He was a beautiful gift.
