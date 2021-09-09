Since July 1, the Animal Protection League has been involved in three hoarding cases and countless cases of animals being abandoned in rentals, motels and dumped in the country.
This last hoarding case, in Alexandria, was overwhelming. We removed 94 live animals and countless dead.
The filth was stunning. A 13-year-old child lived there with her mother. The child was removed by Child Protective Services weeks before removal of the animals.
When Police Chief Terry Richwine asked for help, Animal Protection League, Ambassadors for God’s Creatures, CSC Farms Rescue Haus, Guardian Angel Basset Rescue, Homers Helpers, Madison County Humane Society and Oinking Acres got all the animals to safety.
Most law enforcement and animal control agencies aren’t equipped for hoarding situations, nor are they trained to remove animals. People from rescues and shelters offer to come to help the animals and to be a good community partner. We put ourselves at risk, emotionally and physically. We aren’t provided with protective equipment, and we are not paid.
Hoarding cases are a nightmare for shelters and rescues. The number of animals is overwhelming. They usually aren’t in good shape physically or mentally and require vet care, which rescues need to raise funds for.
When animals are confiscated in hoarding and abuse cases, owners are offered 10 days to pay a bond. The Madison County amount is $300, based on $10 a day for boarding/care for a month per animal until there’s a court verdict.
If the bond is not paid after 10 days, the animals become the property of the shelter, and they can offer the animals for adoption. This is state statute.
In the 12 years I have done this job, I’ve never seen an owner pay the bond. We’re often told that even though the bond’s unpaid, we can’t release the animals for adoption until after the court date. That puts an undue burden on us and the animals.
In this case, the 10 days are up, but she may be allowed to pay a fine and have animals returned to her. The rescues are being told they are to continue to hold the animals and cannot adopt them to loving homes.
The health department is involved, and the houses are currently unlivable. The mother faces jail time if convicted of neglect of a dependent.
These are the kinds of situations that anger animal advocates. We want the laws followed and animal abusers punished. When they aren’t, we’re the first called to go into horrific situations and remove animals.
Until our society takes animal abuse seriously, this will continue. If we want to reduce animal abuse, then the people who commit this crime must be punished.
