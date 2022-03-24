I would love to write a column saying everything is wonderful... more than you know. But it’s not. We have run out of kennels and crates at the Animal Protection League because so many dogs have been brought to us in the last few days. We are getting various full-blooded dogs who have no tags, not microchipped…and no one is calling looking for them. We are not seeing any posts on Facebook.
Many of the dogs are in horrible physical condition. One dog was so matted she could barely see. They are coming in thin, covered in scars and terrified. Some are aggressive. Due to backyard breeding and dog fighting in our community we are overwhelmed with Pit Bulls. Pit Bulls who have been overbred, used for bait, abused/neglected/drugged, used to guard property with little interaction and who have not been socialized are finding themselves through no fault of their own living in a cage in a shelter.
We are getting a lot of owner surrenders. The reasons vary: moving, having a baby, allergic, aggressive, no time, too hyper, too big, going to the bathroom all over the house, destroying the house. Some of this is that people adopted these dogs during the height of the pandemic to help them cope with being isolated and lonely and now that people have gone back to work and their normal life, the dog is not getting the attention he is used to and some of them are acting out. Many people did not research the breed of dog they chose only to find that the particular breed does not fit their lifestyle, skill level or personality. And it seems that the only answer for some is to bring the dog to the shelter. Shelters and rescues across the country are full. I think it’s safe to say that most are in crisis.
Volunteers and staff at the Animal Protection League are sad and depressed. We are drowning emotionally. That is why I decided to take my own advice and look higher…to look at the positives. Last week’s column about Ever is certainly one of the positives, and we had one today.
A woman drove from Noblesville to bring us donations from the Humane Society for Hamilton County. It turns out that she had adopted a cat from us right before the pandemic hit. She told me that adopting her had been a godsend. She lives alone and said that she simply didn’t know how she would have survived the isolation without this wonderful cat. She said this just made her realize even more how very vital pets are for our wellbeing. She was a bright spot in my life today. I wish more people felt this way.
I understand that there are times when people have no other option than to bring their pet to a shelter. But often the expectations of the public concerning animal shelters are completely unrealistic. Shelters are expected to shoulder the responsibilities of the owner. We are expected to perform miracles every day. And yes, sometimes we manage a miracle or two.
The way society as a whole views animals must change. They were not put here for us to abuse and dispose of with little thought but as one of God’s greatest gifts to us that we need to cherish and protect.