On Dec. 23, 2020, Mark Ripberger, 73, passed away at Millers Merry Manor in Middletown. Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Home is trying to contact Mark’s family. If anyone knows the whereabouts of any family member, please contact the funeral home by 5 p.m. Dec. 30 at 765-644-6658.

