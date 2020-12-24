On Dec. 23, 2020, Mark Ripberger, 73, passed away at Millers Merry Manor in Middletown. Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Home is trying to contact Mark’s family. If anyone knows the whereabouts of any family member, please contact the funeral home by 5 p.m. Dec. 30 at 765-644-6658.
Mark Ripberger
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Madison County councilman charged with child seduction, possession of child pornography
- Legendary Lapel coach Howell retires
- One person killed in Anderson mobile home fire
- RV crashes into downtown church, ruptures gas line
- Latest surge hits Madison County hospitals
- Jail Log: Dec. 19
- Man arrested in Alexandria after child predator sting
- Man killed in trailer fire identified, remembered as a good neighbor
- Rape charge dismissed by prosecutor
- Indiana In Depth: Teacher pay a top issue for coming legislative session
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.